March 19, 1938—May 14, 2022

In the first hour of May 14, 2022, DeEtta Jain (Wiest) Wilcox, was gently released from the confines of this world, and we imagine she flew into the arms of her husband of 62 years who preceded her in death four years earlier. Her daughters and her granddaughter, Sarah Jain, were by her side. She was born in Wishek, North Dakota, on March 19, 1938, to Reinhold and Hertha Wiest. The family moved to Idaho when she was five years old. She attended schools in Rupert, Idaho and Paul, Idaho, where she made some very special friends. She met the love of her life, Max Warner Wilcox, in 1955, in Rupert Idaho. They were married on November 2, 1955, in Elko, Nevada. Max enlisted in the Air Force and their first daughter, Cathy, arrived in 1956, in Aurora, Colorado. Their second daughter, Vicki, followed in Burley, Idaho, in 1957.

DeEtta was a gifted homemaker. She was an accomplished seamstress, making most of the girl’s clothes throughout their elementary school years. She was a perfectionist in everything she did, be it cooking, cleaning, ironing, gardening, or any of the multiple crafts she enjoyed. DeEtta was always working on a jigsaw puzzle. It was magical to watch her work on a different one every night. She enjoyed bowling and golfing and was in many leagues during her lifetime. She began making quilts when they returned to Heyburn and made them for almost everyone in her family. She and her daughter, Cathy, could be found buying material at any and all times. She also enjoyed cross-stitch, crocheting, knitting and tole painting. During their time in the military, they enjoyed California, dodged bugs and gators in Florida, caught fireflies in Ohio, and ate rattlesnake and got great suntans in Texas. They fished, camped and hung out with family while stationed in Idaho, saw the Northern Lights in Alaska, and the girls graduated in Illinois. After 20 years in the military they retired to Heyburn, Idaho, buying the house that Max was born in. They remodeled the house, working side by side, and enjoyed living there for over four decades. When they moved home, she once again attended her childhood church, Trinity Lutheran Church, in Rupert, Idaho, where she was very active and enjoyed renewing friendships and starting new ones.

DeEtta was a very patient and kind lady. She loved her family, and her door was always open. She had mom and Grandma superpowers which included the best hugs, kissing boo boos, making Barbie clothes, her magical popcorn/popcorn balls, and always having treats for everyone. She loved watching her grandchildren blossom and cheered them on in all of their endeavors. She was a gentle person who personified love and had a great sense of humor. We were beyond blessed to have her for our mom and Grandma. She was very generous with her love and talents.

DeEtta was preceded in death by her mother and father, and her husband, Max. She is survived by her daughters, Cathy (Don) Wageman, Vicki (Terry) Barrett, her brother, Gordon Wiest, her sister Carolyn (Bob) Brown, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Don and Nadine Wilcox. She is also survived by three grandsons, Matthew (Nora) Wageman, Corey (Christina) Wageman, Trajan (Morgan) Barrett, and one granddaughter, Sarah Jain Barrett. She has one great-grandson, Triston Ponce (Sara), one great-granddaughter, Lucille, two great-great-granddaughters, Mila and Lola, and many loved nieces, nephews and friends.

DeEtta was cherished by her family, and she will live in our hearts forever. Though our hearts are broken she will have no more fear, suffering or confusion, and we are very grateful for that. There are a thousand more pages that will never be written but will remain in the memories of those who knew her and loved her. A service for DeEtta will be announced and held at a later date.