August 30, 1960- June 20, 2020

Dee Dee Marsch, 59, passed away on June 20, 2020. She was born in Palmerton, PA to Rita Konsko and Richard Craig on August 30, 1960.

Dee Dee had an infectious smile and personality that will not be soon forgotten. She is survived by her husband of 31 years Bill Marsch; her mother Rita Moyer and her step father Mel Moyer; her siblings Paula Primrose, Diane Moyer, Brett Craig, James Craig, and Matthew Craig; her nieces Nicole Craig and Kyla Craig; her nephew Jason Craig; along with many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her father Richard Craig.

It is undeniable that Dee Dee will be deeply missed, but her love will live on through all the lives she has touched.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Dee Dee’s memory to: The Adams County Animal Shelter 10705 Fulton Street, Brighton, CO 80601 720-523-PETS (720-523-7387) https://animalshelter.adcogov.org/donate

A Viewing and Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 28. You are encouraged to wear Dee Dee’s favorite color—purple! (Access to the live stream of the services will be available at https://horancares.com/obits/dee-dee-marsch/ )