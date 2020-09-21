× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 10, 1955 ~ September 20, 2020

Debra Lucille Roberts of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls Idaho.

She was preceded in death by her father Tom Roberts, stepfather, Ken Easton, husband Larry Buzzell and sister, Deana Yost.

She is survived by her mother, Irene Easton, sister: Donna Kienbaum, daughter: Sarah Buzzell and granddaughter Stacia Buzzell, stepsister Susan Christenson, and stepbrothers, Bryant and Kerry Easton.

Cremation is under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Private inurnment will be held at a later date.

Those wishing to share memories or condolences may do so on Debra’s memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.