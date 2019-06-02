Clyde Mabey
HEYBURN - Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary 710 6th Street Rupert with burial to follow at the Riverside Cemetery. Military rites will be provided by the Mini Cassia Veterans. Viewing for family and friends will be held 5:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019 and one hour prior to services.
Lynden Williams
BUHL - A vigil will be held Monday, June 3, 2019, 6:00PM, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave. North, Buhl, Idaho. Memorial Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 2:00PM at the Immaculate Conception Church, 1601 Poplar Street, Buhl, Idaho.
Howard Hite Sr
MINNESOTA - Funeral services will be held at the Bible Baptist Church at 132 Second Avenue East in Jerome on Monday, June 3. The family will receive friends at the church starting at 10am and the service will begin at 11am, with a lunch following.
Gaylen Graham
BURLEY - Funeral at 11 a.m. Monday, June 3 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Burley 3rd Ward located at 2200 Oakley Avenue. Friends may call Sunday, June 2, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Monday.
Mary Dallolio
PAUL - The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where a visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, June 3, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, preceding the funeral.
Robert Weaver
TWIN FALLS - A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints-Harrison Ward, 667 Harrison St. in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Lynn Cox
FILER - Celebration of Life at noon on Sunday, June 2 at her home. For the address or directions call Terry at 208-3263196.
Clyde Mabey
HEYBURN - Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary 710 6th Street Rupert with burial to follow at the Riverside Cemetery. Military rites will be provided by the Mini Cassia Veterans. Viewing for family and friends will be held 5:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019 and one hour prior to services.
Lynden Williams
BUHL - A Vigil will be held Monday, June 3, 2019, 6:00PM, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave. North, Buhl, Idaho. Memorial Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 2:00PM at the Immaculate Conception Church, 1601 Poplar Street, Buhl, Idaho.
Howard Hite Sr
MINNESOTA - Funeral services will be held at the Bible Baptist Church at 132 Second Avenue East in Jerome on Monday, June 3. The family will receive friends at the church starting at 10am and the service will begin at 11am, with a lunch following.
Gaylen Graham
BURLEY - Funeral at 11 a.m. Monday, June 3 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Burley 3rd Ward located at 2200 Oakley Avenue. Friends may call Sunday, June 2, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Monday.
Mary Dallolio
PAUL - The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where a visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, June 3, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, preceding the funeral.
Mary (Peggy) Varley
TWIN FALLS - Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8 at the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene, 1231 Washington Street North, Twin Falls.
Jan Marie Kistler
TWIN FALLS - Celebration of life at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8th at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.