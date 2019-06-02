{{featured_button_text}}

Clyde Mabey

HEYBURN - Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary 710 6th Street Rupert with burial to follow at the Riverside Cemetery. Military rites will be provided by the Mini Cassia Veterans. Viewing for family and friends will be held 5:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019 and one hour prior to services.

Lynden Williams

BUHL - A vigil will be held Monday, June 3, 2019, 6:00PM, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave. North, Buhl, Idaho. Memorial Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 2:00PM at the Immaculate Conception Church, 1601 Poplar Street, Buhl, Idaho.

Howard Hite Sr

MINNESOTA - Funeral services will be held at the Bible Baptist Church at 132 Second Avenue East in Jerome on Monday, June 3. The family will receive friends at the church starting at 10am and the service will begin at 11am, with a lunch following.

Gaylen Graham

BURLEY - Funeral at 11 a.m. Monday, June 3 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Burley 3rd Ward located at 2200 Oakley Avenue. Friends may call Sunday, June 2, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Monday.

Mary Dallolio

PAUL - The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where a visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, June 3, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, preceding the funeral.

Robert Weaver

TWIN FALLS - A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints-Harrison Ward, 667 Harrison St. in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Lynn Cox

FILER - Celebration of Life at noon on Sunday, June 2 at her home. For the address or directions call Terry at 208-3263196.

Mary (Peggy) Varley

TWIN FALLS - Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8 at the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene, 1231 Washington Street North, Twin Falls.

Jan Marie Kistler

TWIN FALLS - Celebration of life at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8th at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”

