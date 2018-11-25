Charles “Chuck” Franklin Graham, 53, a resident of Fairfield, passed away on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Addie Beth Fore, 74, of Burley, passed away Saturday, November 24, 2018 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home in Rupert.
