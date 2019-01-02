Try 1 month for 99¢

Ralph Frank Peak, age 93, died Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at MaKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Golden Ruby Worthy, a 77-year-old resident of Heyburn, passed away Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at her home. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

