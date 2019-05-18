{{featured_button_text}}

Rita Domasinsky, 94, Twin Falls, ID passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Jaralyn Sue Jones, 82, of Jerome, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Loyd Estel Overlin, 88 of Grace and formerly of Kimberly, passed away May 16, 2019. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”

Torbjorn “Toby” Ewald Wiklund, 89 of Twin Falls, passed away May 16, 2019. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”

