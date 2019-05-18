Rita Domasinsky, 94, Twin Falls, ID passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Jaralyn Sue Jones, 82, of Jerome, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Loyd Estel Overlin, 88 of Grace and formerly of Kimberly, passed away May 16, 2019. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
Torbjorn “Toby” Ewald Wiklund, 89 of Twin Falls, passed away May 16, 2019. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.