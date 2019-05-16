{{featured_button_text}}

Douglas J. Megargle, 53, of Jerome passed away May 14, 2019. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Sreto Predojevic, 74, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on May 15, 2019. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Erinest Nsabimana, 20, of Twin Falls passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 in Twin Falls. Services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Stuart Monroe Bearup, 76 of Twin Falls, passed away May 15, 2019 at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sherri M. George, 60 of Twin Falls passed away April 30, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Services where under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Tags

Load comments