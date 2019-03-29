Try 3 months for $3

Wanda Brass, 94, formally of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Kennewick, Washington. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Terry Shelby, 59, Buhl, Idaho passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at his residence. Arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary.

David K. Diehl, 64, of Wendell died March 28, 2019 at his home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Kevin Vance Harris, 45, of Buhl, Idaho passed away at his residence Friday, March 29, 2019. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

