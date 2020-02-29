Death Notices
Clara Maxine Mullen, 73, of Filer, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Filer. A Celebration of Life for her and her late husband will be held on Friday March 6 from 4-6pm at Rosenau Funeral Home Community Room.

Henrietta “Elly” Hilt, 68, of Wendell, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Peggy Morris, 84, of Twin Falls and formerly of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Erma Jo Atkinson, 75, of Buhl, died Friday, February 28, 2020 at her residence. Services are pending under the care of Farmer funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Gary Robert McGeoch, 71, of Jerome, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at a local hospital. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

