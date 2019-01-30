Carl Neiwirth, 93, of Kimberly passed away on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. A graveside service service will be held on Friday, February 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
William R. Miller, 65, of Kimberly, died Sunday, January 27, 2019. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Marjorie Cunningham, 67, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Judy Brackman, 69, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
