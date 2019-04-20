Patricia Ruth Andrew, an 89-year-old resident of Rupert, died Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Life Care Center of Boise.
Sherri Ethel Osterhout, a 64-year-old Declo resident, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Rupert. Services for Sherri will be announced at a later date by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Stan Bartlett, 80, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel. www.demarayfuneralservice.com
Kevin M. Stratton, 61, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel. www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Linda Lou Paine, 56, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel. www.demarayfuneralservice.com
Vearl Henry Taylor, an 82-year-old resident of Heyburn, died Friday, April 19, 2019, in Rupert.The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home in Burley.
James Schlund, 76, of Jerome, passed away, Friday, April 19, 2019 at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.
Inez Reams, 95, of Twin Falls passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Bridge View Estates. Arrangements will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.
Julia Loraine Keith, 59, of Twin Falls, died Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Jerome. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
