Death Notices

Ted James Burton, 83, of Jerome passed away October 24, 2020 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome

Kay Arlene Winn, an 81-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Gerald R. (Jerry) Kleinkopf “Coach”, 89 of Twin Falls passed away on Saturday October 24, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home. www.rosenaufuneralhome.com

Sharon K. Spani, 77, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her home in Gooding. No local services will be held. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Glen Rice, 83, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.