Death Notices

Ted James Burton, 83, of Jerome passed away October 24, 2020 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome
Kay Arlene Winn, an 81-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Gerald R. (Jerry) Kleinkopf “Coach”, 89 of Twin Falls passed away on Saturday October 24, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home. www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
Sharon K. Spani, 77, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her home in Gooding. No local services will be held. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Glen Rice, 83, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Rulon M. Whitesides, a 95-year-old resident of Heyburn, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
James Carlson, 81, of Hagerman passed away suddenly at St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center on October 23,2020. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home
David Roy Clark, a 76-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Cassia Regional Hospital. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Bobby K. Bopp, 97, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at a care center in Pocatello, ID. There will be no services held at this time. Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
