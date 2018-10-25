Try 1 month for 99¢

Wendy Nielsen, 49, of Buhl, died Thursday October 24, 2018 at home. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation.

Hazen “Terry” LeRoy Pratt Jr, 71, of Filer passed away Wednesday, October 24, 2018. Services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

William “Bill” C. Thomas, 74, of Jerome died October 24, 2018. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Richard “Dick” George Helsley, 82, of Jerome died October 24, 2018. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Mya Lynn Briggs, 19, of Jerome, died October 25, 2018. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Jan Critchfield, 86 year old Oakley resident, passed away Thursday, October 25, 2018. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home.

Booth “Wally” Kilfoyle, 75, of Boise, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away October 24, 2018. Arrangements under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City.

Tags

Load comments