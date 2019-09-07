Anthony Thomas Pato, 69 of Twin Falls passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 in Oklahoma. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Harry Brose Turner, 91 of Twin Falls, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Kathleen Puzo, 61, of Twin Falls passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 with Loving family at her side. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
