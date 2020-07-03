Death Notices

Donald Ray Perkins, 79, of Hansen passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Karen Cooper, 72, of Rupert, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. No public services are planned at this time. See hansen-mortuary.com where arrangements will be announced when they are planned. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Mary Lara Price, of Twin Falls, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Wendy (Knight) Jenkins, 53, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at her home in Filer. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Donna Lee Jackson, 85, of Jerome, formally of Paradise, CA, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
