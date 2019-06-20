Joyce Howe, 60, of Kimberley passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Betty Pigg, 90, a resident of Jerome and formerly of Hagerman, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at DeSano Assisted Living in Jerome. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Fred Clifford McCoy, a 74-year-old Burley resident, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah. Services are pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
George Torrez, 68, of Burley, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 in Murray, Utah. Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church. Gathering for Rosary will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary.
Helen Terry, 61, of Boise, ID passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Cremation under the direction of Cremation Society of Idaho.
Beatrice “Bea” Larsen, 94, of Jerome, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at St. Luke’s Jerome. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
James “Robin” Kinsey, 78, of Jerome, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Jerome. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Betty Charlene McMurdie, 85, of Jerome passed away Wednesday at a local care facility. Services are pending at Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.