Calvin Webster Flint, 86, of Buhl, died Saturday, March 9, 2019 at a Twin Falls care facility. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Elmer E. Kissinger, 85, of Jerome died Sunday, March 10, 2019 at a local hospital. Arrangements are pending at Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
D. Jennie Egbert, an 89-year-old Burley resident, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Rosetta Assisted Living in Burley. Arrangements are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.
Ida Kaufman, 100, of Buhl, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at a local hospital. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Helen Noll, 94, of Buhl, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at a local care center. Arrangements are pending under the are of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Dorothy A. Brennan, 70, of Buhl, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at a local care center. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Blaine R. Williams, 87, of Buhl, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at a local hospital. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Carol Jean Barton, passed away in Twin Falls, Idaho on Saturday March 9, 2019 at the age of 75. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m., at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the Kimberly Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 222 Birch St. in Kimberly, Idaho. Family will also receive friends on hour prior to the service in the Relief Society Room at the Church.
Barbara Durfee, 89, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at DeSano Place Assisted Care in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Billy Joe Moon, 84, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
