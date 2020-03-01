Death Notices

Norma Little, 81, of Wendell, passed away February 29, 2020 at a local hospital. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Rebecca Egbert, 72, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away peacefully February 29, 2020 at St. Luke's Magic Valley Hospital with loving family by her side. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Michael A. Boberg, 77, of Twin Falls passed away on Saturday February 29, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Paulette Jackson, 72, of Roseworth, Idaho, died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at home. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00p.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Castleford Community Center, 475 Main St in Castleford. Services under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.