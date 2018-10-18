Stephen Lee Hofland, 59, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on October 17, 2018. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Lex Gerald Cranney, 93, passed away Tuesday, October 16, 2018 in Boise, Idaho. Arrangements are under the care of Zeyer Funeral Chapel.
Max Wayne Moffitt, 100, of Twin Falls passed away Wednesday, October 17, 2018 in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
Spenser Lee Ulrich, 28 year old Rupert resident, died Tuesday, October 16, 2018 as a result of an automobile accident. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
