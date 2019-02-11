Try 1 month for 99¢

Lois Jean Farwell, a 90-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Milenka Zukic, 51, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on February 10, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Kristine Nelson, 67, of Burley, Idaho passed away on February 10, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Ray Falconburg, Jr., 77, of Jerome died February 11, 2019 at his home. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Linda Enid Olsen, 66, of Shoshone died February 10, 2019 at her home. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

