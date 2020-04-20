Death Notices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ruth Ann Sellers, 82, of Hazelton passed away on April 10, 2020 in Hilo, Hawaii. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Alma Baird, 98, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home April 18, 2020. She was surrounded by family and friends. Arrangements under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Roberta Larsen, an 80-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Loren M. Robinson, 79, of Buhl, passed away Saturday , April 18 , 2020 in a local care facility. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Vern Elba Wood, a 95-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Highland Estates Assisted Living in Burley. Arrangements are pending and have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Jose Refugio Morales Herrada, a 63-year-old resident of Heyburn, died Friday, April 17, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Richard I. Cameron, born and raised in Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away on April 8, 2020, in Placentia, California where he had been a resident with his wife, Judy for 53 years. He was 79. He also leaves his sister, Rosalee Dingwall of Twin Falls, and many nieces and nephews.