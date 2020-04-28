Death Notices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Elden Leigh Wood, a 95-year-old Burley resident, passed away at his home Monday, April 27, 2020. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Clarence Neil “Duck” Abrams, 90, of Carlin, Nevada, died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Harmony Place Assisted Living, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com

Kelsey Jenkins Hurst, a 23-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

William “Bill” Sweet, 92, a resident of Fairfield, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at his home in Fairfield. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Jada Marie Martin (Pugsley), 65, of Heyburn passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at home. A gathering for friends and family will be held at a later date. Urn placement will be at the Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.