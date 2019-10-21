Kenneth L. Owings, 90, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully Monday, October 21, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Jeri Anne Vawser, 55 of Kimberly passed away on Sunday October 20, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
