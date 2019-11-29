Larry Lewis Tuckett, 84, of Declo, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at his home. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Tawyna Marie McEwen, 40, of Buhl, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Dennis Hunsaker, 82, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Lois Gailey, 95, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Luther Sipe, 82, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Lynda L. Daigle, 59, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Jodie Carl Blair, 89, of Jerome, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at a Boise hospital. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
