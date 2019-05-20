William G. Radtke, 63, of Twin Falls, died, Sunday, May 19, 2019, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Dorothy Jane Johnson, 89, of Jerome died May 20, 2019 at a local care center. Services are pending at Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Connie McClure Wilkinson, 67, Twin Falls, ID passed away at a local hospital on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Rozetta “Moreen” Crooks, 81, Twin Falls, ID passed away at a hospital in Pocatello, ID on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Donald E. Segale, 81, of Buhl, died Saturday, May 18, 2019 at a Boise hospital. Cremation is pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Domingo Arredondo Sr., a 79-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.