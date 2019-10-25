{{featured_button_text}}

Clarence V. Platt, 76, of Burley, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at his home. Services are under the direction and care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home in Burley.

Richard Lee Martin, 78, Twin Falls, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

