Alan K. Boyer, 72, of Hagerman, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Leroy Jackson, 72, of Jerome died February 25, 2019. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Maycee Grace Barlogi, one month old infant daughter of Tyler and Taylor Simonson Barlogi, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Salt Lake Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Wesley Hartford, 69, of Jerome died February 26, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.