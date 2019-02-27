Try 3 months for $3

Alan K. Boyer, 72, of Hagerman, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Leroy Jackson, 72, of Jerome died February 25, 2019. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Maycee Grace Barlogi, one month old infant daughter of Tyler and Taylor Simonson Barlogi, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Salt Lake Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Wesley Hartford, 69, of Jerome died February 26, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

