John Root Sr., 83, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully August 28, 2019, with loving family at his side. A Memorial Service is pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Bruce Bedke, 83 year old Oakley resident, passed Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Pomerelle Place in Burley. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Marlene Herzinger, 81 of Buhl passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at a local care facility. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Leslie L. Dean, 100, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully August 29, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Bill Francis Werry, 88, of Jerome passed away August 28, 2019 at a local hospital. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
