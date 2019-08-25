{{featured_button_text}}

Ferol Maxine Boss, 96, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Felix Acha, 76, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Vicki Riddle, 52, a resident of Nampa, passed away suddenly of natural causes on Saturday, August 24, 2019 during a family gathering at the Malad Gorge State Park. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

