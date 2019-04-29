Joann L. Bishop, 83, of Boise, passed away on April 27, 2019 at a local hospital. Arrangements by Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City. 208-853-3131.
Billy Joel Lewis, 87, of Jerome passed away on Thursday April 23, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Kirk L. Smith, 63, of Ketchum, died Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Cremation is under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
