Gary LeRoy Jones, a 74-year-old resident of Rupert, died Friday, January 25, 2019, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Eric S. Hopkins, 32, of Jerome, passed away on Monday, January 21, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel.
B. Jean Petersen, 84, of Buhl, died Friday, January 25, 2019 at a Twin Falls Care Center. Cremation is under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Leslie O. Hess, 92, Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at a local care facility. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary. Visitation will be at White Mortuary on Sunday, January 27, 2019 between 4 to 6 p.m., and the Funeral will be at White Mortuary on Monday, January 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. with burial at the Filer Cemetery with Military Honors.
Darlene Buchanan, 84 of Twin Falls passed away on Thursday January 24, 2019 at Ashley Manor in Jerome. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
“Bud” Gerald F. Irwin, 88 of Acequia passed away Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Countryside Care and Rehab. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 28, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary. Private Funeral services will be held Concluding with Burial in the Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
