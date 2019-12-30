{{featured_button_text}}

Carmel M. Macias, a 44-year-old Burley resident, died Sunday, December 29, 2019, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Cleo Melvin Crisp, 85, of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho passed away December 24, 2019 at the Renaissance Assisted Living Residence. Mel was born on March 25, 1934 in Jefferson City, Missouri to Ezra and Lucy (Wade) Crisp. No services are planned per his request. Yates Funeral Home is entrusted with final arrangements. Please visit Mel’s online memorial and sign his guestbook at www.yatesfuneralhomes.com

Alice J. Twilligear, 86, of Jerome passed away December 29, 2019 at her home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Ralph Bush, 99, of Jerome passed away December 29, 2019 at a local care facility. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

James Raymond Olsen, 32, of Shoshone passed away December 26, 2019 at his home. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Betty Jean Shriver, 76, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at her residence. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

