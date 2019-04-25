Gale Roy Cartwright, 80, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, April 16 2019 Twin Falls Care. No services will be held. Cremation was under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Robert Anthony Rynbrand, 75, of Twin Falls passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Dennis G. Newlan, 64, of Jerome passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his home. Services are pending at Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Kate Daniels Freeland, 76, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.