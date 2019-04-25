{{featured_button_text}}

Gale Roy Cartwright, 80, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, April 16 2019 Twin Falls Care. No services will be held. Cremation was under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Robert Anthony Rynbrand, 75, of Twin Falls passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Dennis G. Newlan, 64, of Jerome passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his home. Services are pending at Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Kate Daniels Freeland, 76, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Tags

Load comments