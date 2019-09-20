{{featured_button_text}}

Andrea Marie Arkoosh Cockerham, 56, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Boise. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Faye D. Roberts, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at a local care facility. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Larry G. White, 80, of Filer, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at a local hospital. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Miroslav George Lukes, 96, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”

