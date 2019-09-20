Andrea Marie Arkoosh Cockerham, 56, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Boise. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Faye D. Roberts, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at a local care facility. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
You have free articles remaining.
Larry G. White, 80, of Filer, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at a local hospital. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Miroslav George Lukes, 96, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
To plant a tree in memory of Death Notices as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.