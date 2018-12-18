Try 1 month for 99¢

Verda M. Gulliford 85, of Wendell Idaho passed away December 17, 2018. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Lyle Duane Sperry, a 60-year-old Burley resident, passed away unexpectedly at his home, December 16, 2018. In accordance with Lyle’s wishes, no formal services will be held. Cremation arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Angel Laucirica, 82, of Buhl, died Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at a Twin Falls care facility. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Kameron Shane Kolsen, 32, of Donnelly, Idaho, died in his home Friday, December 14, 2018. Services are pending and will be announced when scheduled. Arrangements in care of McCall Funeral Home.

Frances Eileen Clifton, 79, Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Friday, December 14, 2018 at a local nursing facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls, Idaho.

