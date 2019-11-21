Alta Viola (Jackson) Quidor, 68, of Boise, Idaho and formerly of Wendell, passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 in Filer. Local funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Richard Benge, 76, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, with loving family by his side. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.