Alta Viola (Jackson) Quidor, 68, of Boise, Idaho and formerly of Wendell, passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 in Filer. Local funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Richard Benge, 76, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, with loving family by his side. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

