Brandon Chance, 38, of OceanSide, CA passed away September 09, 2019. A private family service was held.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Dorothy M. Ambrose, 98, of Jerome passed away on Sept. 8, 2019. A Celebration of Dorothy’s Life is under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel in Jerome.
Luis Valentin Izaguiree, 53, of Jerome passed away on Sept. 2, 2019, in Gooding County. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept 12, 2019, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel 629 3rd Ave. E. Rosary and Scripture Service will be held immediately following the viewing at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at the Jerome Cemetery 701 W. Ave I.
Floyd Allen Mitchell, 52, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 9, 2019 with loving family at his side.
Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Costa Pete Delis, a 96-year-old resident of Heyburn, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at his home.
The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Blane Russell, 86, of Meridian, died on September 11, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Eagle Life Church, 3838 W. Floating Feather Rd, Eagle.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, Boise.
Charlotte Petrosky, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in Buhl, Idaho. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
John Livingston, 92 of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Edwin “Jonsie” Meyer, 97, of Jerome passed away September 9, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Debra L. Hodge, 66, of Jerome passed away September 9, 2019.
Service are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Debra’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
John R. Livingston, Sr., age 92 of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
