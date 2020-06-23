Death Notices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Linda May Fiscus, 77 of Twin Falls, passed away June 19, 2020 at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”

Leonard Morris Jr., 80 of Nampa, Idaho passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at his residence. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary. Please visit whitemortuary.com to pay your condolences

Russ Knapp, 65, Of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away quietly at his home, June 20, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Theodore “Ted” Gardner Luttmer, 58, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Paul Barkes, 84, of Magic Valley, passed away quietly at his home, June 21, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Robert John Williams, 80, Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at a local hospital. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.