Death Notices

Gordon C. Morrissey Sr., 73, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at a local hospital. Cremation is pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Robert Reese “Bobby” Evans, a 53-year-old resident of Kimberly, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Oak Creek Rehabilitation Center in Kimberly. The funeral will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Sharon Hettenbach, 80, of Kimberly, Idaho passed away March 15, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Conley D. Moser, 89, of Twin Falls, died Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Creekside Care Center in Jerome. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Duane A. Okarma, 61, of Kimberly, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at home. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Phyllis Jean Vawser, 78, of Kimberly, Idaho, passed away peacefully Monday, March 16, 2020, with loving family by her side. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
William R. Hollifield, 75, of Eagle and formerly of Twin Falls, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at his home of natural causes. Arrangements under the direction of Relyea Funeral Chapel.
Verna Rae Page, 90-year-old Burley resident, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at her home in Burley. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Carol J Jester, 79, of Twin Falls Idaho passed away March 15, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Frederick Paul Kloepfer, an 88-year-old resident of Paul, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Jennifer Lynn Sumner, 44, of Kimberly passed away Monday March 16, 2020. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.com
