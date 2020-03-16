Death Notices

Gordon C. Morrissey Sr., 73, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at a local hospital. Cremation is pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Robert Reese “Bobby” Evans, a 53-year-old resident of Kimberly, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Oak Creek Rehabilitation Center in Kimberly. The funeral will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Sharon Hettenbach, 80, of Kimberly, Idaho passed away March 15, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Conley D. Moser, 89, of Twin Falls, died Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Creekside Care Center in Jerome. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Duane A. Okarma, 61, of Kimberly, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at home. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

