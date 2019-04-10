{{featured_button_text}}

Linda Marlene DeLaney, 64, of Rupert passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at her home. Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary.

Mari Louise Jensen, 74, of Jerome passed away April 8, 2019 at her home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Lenita Binam, 60, of Twin Falls passed away April 9, 2019 at her home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Jon Hindes, 83, of Twin Falls, passed away April 10, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home

Richard John Fuchs, 84, of Twin Falls, passed away April 9, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Robert Martin, of Twin Falls passed away April 7, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. Services are pending.

