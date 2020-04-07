Death Notices

Steven A. Tompkins, 77, of Ketchum, died Sunday, April 5, 2020 at St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Doris V. Meierhoff, 90, of Buhl, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at a local care center. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Ruby M. Gott, 78, of Wendell, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome, www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Emily Ann Ramsey, 67, of Rupert, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2018. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Gayle Glenn Gilbert, 86, of Twin Falls, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Twin Falls. Due tot he circumstances we are facing a Private Graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 2 p.m.. at the Wendell Cemetery in Wendell, Idaho. A full obituary will run at a later date to announce a day and time of his church memorial service. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
