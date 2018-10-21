Irene Dalsoglio, a 96-year-old resident of Twin Falls, died Saturday, October 20, 2018. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen Funeral Home of Burley.
Joyce H. Tyree, an 88-year-old resident of Burley, died Friday, October 19, 2018. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen Funeral Home of Burley.
Clyde “Gene” Schlaick, 77, of Buhl, passed away Sunday, October 21, 2018 at Desert Rose Care Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.
Wade Russell Gerber, 58, of Twin Falls passed away Saturday, October 20, 2018 at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.
