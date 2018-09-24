Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Barbara Ann Tyner, 56, of Paul, passed away on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Donna E Larson, 83, of Rupert, passed away Saturday, September 22, 2018 at Vista Assisted Living. Funeral services are pending under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Gary Lee Roop, 63, of Twin Falls passed away Saturday, September 22, 2018 in Twin Falls. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Veeta Caroline Roberts, 89, of Twin Falls passed away on Friday September 21, 2018 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

