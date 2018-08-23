Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Paul Couch, a 77-year-old resident of Paul, died Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Casey Lee Lytle, 20, of Twin Falls, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at his home in St. George, Utah. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Ramona Adams Sears, 88, of Malta, passed away Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at Countryside Care & Rehabilitation in Rupert. Funeral services will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Dick Henderson Gibson, 81, of Rupert, passed away Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at Countryside Care and Rehab. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Cecelia Eileen Matthews, 80, of Twin Falls, died Thursday, August 23, 2018 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel of Twin Falls.

