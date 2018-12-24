Benjaman G. Oliver, 79, of Twin Falls, died Sunday, December 23, 2018 at home. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Melvin Douglas "Doug" Smith, 67, of Twin Falls passed away Sunday December 23, 2018 at St Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.
Connie Fennewald, 65, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully with family around her side Monday, December 24, 2018. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home
Arthur Eccles, 51, of Boise, passed away at his home on Monday, December 24, 2018. Services under the direction of Summers Funeral Home-Boise Chapel.
Karren Dey, 79, Filer, Idaho passed away on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Denny M. Kay, 71, of Alaska and Jerome, passed away December 22, 2018 at a Boise hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Farnsworth Mortuary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.