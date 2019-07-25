{{featured_button_text}}

Lee David Emerson, 83, of Jerome, died July 24, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Deanne Hanks Searle, a 76-year-old resident of Burley, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Island Park, Idaho. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Janet E. Hyde, 74, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Arrangements by Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City.

June Erstad, 71 of Twin Falls, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.

