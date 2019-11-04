James Mace, 75, of Buhl, Idaho, died, Sunday, November 3, 2019, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Roland Roger Senften Jr., formerly of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away October 30, 2019 in Medford, Oregon at his home.
Betty June Wiseman, 86, from Boise, Idaho passed away Saturday November 2, 2019 at The Regency Columbia Rose House in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Summers Funeral Home, Boise Chapel.
Darwin Francis Dean, 84, of Twin Falls, passed away, Monday, November 4, 2019 at a local care center. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Kellie Gardner, 49, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Don V. Colter, 86, formerly of Gooding, Idaho, died October 28, 2019 in Oak Ridge, Oregon. No services will be held.
James E. Miller, 81, of Twin Falls, passed away November 3, 2019 at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
