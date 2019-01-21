Fred L. Coggburn, 71, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Sunday, January 20, 2019. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Penny Jackson Craig, 72, a resident of Gooding and formerly of Wendell, passed away on Sunday, January 20, 2019. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Jerome “Jerry” Leroy Amen, 83, of Rupert//Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on January 19, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held at Morey’s Steakhouse at 219 E. 3rd N. in Burley, ID on Saturday, January 26, 2019 from 1 P.M. to 5 P.M. Anyone who knew Jerry is welcomed to stop by and share your memories and love for Jerry.
Marilyn McDaniel, 74, Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Sunday, January 20, 2019. Arrangements are under the directions of White Mortuary.
John “Bud” Leroy Wiggins, 69, of Castleford, died Sunday, January 20, 2019. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
