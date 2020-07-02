Death Notices

Loretta Fern Bird, 84, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at her home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Howard Hoskin, 91, of Twin Falls passed away on Wednesday, July 2, 2020 at Chardonnay Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Linda Carole Ray, 71, of Burley passed away Tuesday, July 1, 2020 at home. Memorial services will be held 6 p.m. July 7, 2020 at the Morrison Payne Funeral home. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
